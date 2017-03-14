Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Tosses 'Despacito' Aside To Claim The No. 1 Spot On The Charts

While "Despacito"'s journey to No. 1 went slowly, Taylor Swift's was a bit more, uh, swift.

Swift has now officially climbed to the top — the top of the Billboard Hot 100, that is. With her new single "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift has hit No. 1 on the chart, knocking Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" down from its 16-week reign.

Just last week, "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, tied Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" for the record for the most weeks at No. 1 in the chart's 59-year history.

The move to No. 1 also comes with a few more accolades. Not only was this Swift's best sales and streaming week ever, but it was the best week for any female artist in history. Smashing records everywhere, this one!

"Look What You Made Me Do" debuted at No. 77 on the Hot 100 after its August 25 release. Swift unveiled the single in late August along with information about her new album, Reputation, and an expansive Ticketmaster fan site.

Along with the Hot 100, Swift is also at the top of the Streaming Songs chart and the Digital Song Sales chart. She's also got spots on the Radio Songs and Pop Songs charts.