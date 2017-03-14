Here's What Marvel Can Learn From The Defenders

Netflix

Marvel's The Defenders has been described as Marvel Television's version of The Avengers, but that comparison is unfair.

For one, The Defenders is a slow burn. It takes about four episodes (roughly half of the season) to really get going. Even then, the action is street-level, grounded. There's no cosmic hole in the sky threatening to destroy the entire planet. (Although there is a hole in the ground threatening to destroy New York City.) The real fun of The Defenders isn't the otherworldly stakes, or even the dizzying action sequences. Instead, it's what happens when you throw four wildly different people together in a Chinese restaurant and watch them annoy the hell out of one another over dumplings.

Netflix

"Even in the comics, they were always characters that never really intended to be a team," executive producer Jeph Loeb told MTV News back in July. "I always compliment Joss Whdeon because he had the extraordinary task of putting all of those heroes together and at the end of it, they had to form a team. They had to wear an 'A' for Avengers and be in a big tower and go out and save the world.

"But when we first sat down, all the way back in Daredevil, we said, 'When we get to Defenders, these people don't need to get along, and these people don't need to see each other ever again.' So it enabled us to have everyone maintain their core personalities. Jessica Jones isn't going to suddenly like, 'Go team!'"

And she doesn't. Now that we've had time to digest Marvel's latest superhero team-up, and analyze all of its highs and lows, it's time to start looking ahead. The Defenders wasn't perfect, but there's a lot to glean from its first season. Here, just a few observations: