Sam Smith Couldn't Be More Stoked About His New Single

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Sam Smith is getting ready for his first full-length since his debut, 2014's In The Lonely Hour, and he's understandably all smiles about its impending release — and the first single from the record, too.

Just a couple of days after announcing that new music is on the way and multiple billboards teasing some new material via Spotify sprung up in cities across the globe, Smith revealed the name of his next track by posing with the cover of it for quick photo.

Though "Too Good At Goodbyes" is an ominous title and the artwork for it shows a black and white rendering of a wilting bouquet, Smith is the picture of positivity, here, as he just can't contain his joy for the new tune and the next chapter in his career.

"Too Good At Goodbyes" will see its release on September 8, so get ready 'cause that smile appears to be contagious.