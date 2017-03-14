Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

Jay-Z Got His Festival Crowd To Sing 'Happy Birthday' To Beyoncé

Jay-Z has observed Bey Day — September 4, or Beyoncé's birthday — in a number of epic ways involving love notes and video montages.

This year, Hov used his festival-headlining set at Made In America to get the whole crowd to wish his beloved a happy birthday, as, y'know, one does when they have thousands of people and their collective lungpower at one's disposal.

Bey was bowled over by the gesture, if her megawatt smile is any indication.

Rest assured if we were there, we'd be belting out birthday wishes of our own for Queen B, too. Happy birthday, Beyoncé! We're so glad you were born!