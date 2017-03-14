Lil Wayne Was Hospitalized Following Multiple Seizures

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lil Wayne is resting up after multiple seizures landed him in the hospital on September 3.

TMZ confirmed with Weezy's management that the rapper — who was scheduled to perform with Rae Sremmurd at Drais Beachclub, but canceled due to this health issue — was treated for the scary episode in Chicago and is taking it easy.

Lil Wayne was hospitalized twice last summer and treated for his epilepsy, a neurological disorder he's been living with for years.

Send healing vibes his way if you can spare 'em, please.