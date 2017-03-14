Chris Evans Has Met His Match And It's A Very Good Boy

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chris Evans has spent much of the last decade crushing bad guys, both galactic and domestic, as Captain America in a handful of Marvel movies. That requires some rigorous training that tests his mental and physical limits, but neither could prepare him for the face-off that left him flat on his back and at the mercy of a slobbery, relentless beast.

And by "slobbery, relentless beast," we clearly mean Dodger, his adorable dog who was so thrilled to see his best bud that he basically leveled Evans in the midst of their reunion.

Evans has been away shooting for a couple of months, and tweeted about how much he missed the pup — who he adopted while filming Gifted — back in July.

It's hard to say who was more excited to see who, but either way, it's getting a little dusty in here because D'AWWWWWWW. That's a whole lot of love right there.