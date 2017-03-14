Taylor Swift Isn't 'So Very Tame Now' On New Single '...Ready For It?'

John Shearer/Getty Images for DIRECTV

We've established that the "old" Taylor Swift is dead and that she, herself, killed her in cold blood with "Look What You Made Me Do."

A little over a week after dropping that major shift of a single, she's back with another one off her forthcoming sixth album, Reputation. "...Ready For It?" is as dance floor-minded as "Look What You Made Me Do," and her vocals are nearly as monotone on the verses, at least. But "...Ready For It?" sounds a hell of a lot more familiar than the track that came before it, if only because you could almost sing the "Wildest Dreams" chorus over this one and she's once again drawing inspiration from a lover (or a lover lost).

"...Ready For It?" serves as a "Start your engines!" for the object of Swift's affection who's "younger than my exes but he act like such a man." (This quite feasibly could be the dude she's actually dating, actor Joe Alwyn).

Line by line, she doesn't sugarcoat her intensity — "I see how this is gonna go/Touch me and you'll never be alone" — and stresses how good things come to those who wait, especially when getting to know a new love is concerned.

If she keeps dropping singles and videos on Sundays, we could be listening to the bulk of Reputation before the album drops on November 10. We're ready for it.