Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Spent Special Family Time With Their Mamas

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been an adorable couple for what feels like ages at this point, so it's no surprise that they've not only met the parents, but brought them together for a lovely, low-key hangout.

It appears that Gigi and Zayn have been spending time with Gigi's mom, Yolanda, for a few days now: She posted this cute pic of them earlier this week, as well as this snapshot of her with the happy pair, along with Zayn's mom, Trisha Malik.

The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha took place on September 1, and though Gigi and Zayn didn't post themselves, their moms shared the photo on Instagram along with an "Eid mubarak" to all celebrating.

All smiles and the literal picture of chill, this photo is just as sweet as we'd expect from Zigi and their gorgeous moms.