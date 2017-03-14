Twisty The Clown Returns In Chilling New American Horror Story: Cult Teaser

FX

Fans of Twisty the Clown, rejoice! Your favorite psychopathic neighborhood clown is back to terrorize your eyeballs in American Horror Story: Cult, which premieres September 5.

Twisty, who made his ghastly debut in AHS: Freak Show, will feature prominently in the forthcoming seventh installment of the FX series — as a comic book character. Don't worry: Twisty's ink-and-paper counterpart is every bit as terrifying as his real self. The latest promo for Cult teases Twisty's long-awaited return. (Fans of the murderous clown will be happy to know this isn't the full extent of Twisty's role in Season 7. In fact, he unexpectedly pops up quite a few times throughout the first three episodes of the season, which MTV News has screened.)

Hopefully, this means there's an entire Twisty Cinematic Universe.

In Cult, Sarah Paulson plays a coulrophobic restaurateur named Ally whose debilitating anxiety is triggered by the results of the 2016 presidential election. Ally's fear of clowns, however, doesn't stop her young son from reading Twisty the Clown every night under his covers when mom isn't looking.

However, when Ally starts seeing madcap clowns around every dark corner, it's up to the audience to decide if it's all in her head or if this violent clown cult is really wreaking havoc in her quiet Michigan neighborhood. And if they are real, are they Twisty's disciples?

It's a good thing we only have to wait a few more days to find out.