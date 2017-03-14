Teen Wolf War: Can Scott's Pack Survive With No More Casualties?

Scott and his pack are facing the toughest fight of their lives on Teen Wolf: Not only do they have the entire population of Beacon Hills armed and ready to attack, but the Anuk-Ite has conveniently found its other half — which means Mr. McCall and crew have 99 problems two very, very huge obstacles to overcome.

First, let's tackle the giant, pulpy body in the room: The Anuk-Ite has evolved into a super-sized monster with glowing eyes, one who literally turns you to stone if you look at it. How's that for making you petrified (in more ways than one)?

Which leads us to the second issue. Naturally, Gerard has brokered a deal with the stone-cold killer (pun intended): The elderly hunter will weaken Scott with a powerful poison (thanks for that, Kate Argent), making it easier for the Anuk-Ite to kill him, and in turn, the monster will be granted its long-awaited freedom. Then, with the true alpha out of the way, Gerard will be able to set out on his original mission: offing the world's supernatural population with his army of hunters in tow. And that army, mind you, has already succeeded in killing one new member of Scott's pack: Deucalion.

Will the rest survive against the all-powerful Anuk-Ite and Gerard's growing army? Lydia's creepy premonition of everyone being turned to stone — including Ethan, Jackson and one mass murderer by the name of Derek Hale — certainly doesn't bode well for our friends.

Sound off with your thoughts, and stay tuned next Sunday at 8/7c for the final (all the tears) episode of Teen Wolf.