8 Things To Know About American Horror Story: Cult, From Killer Clowns To Crippling Paranoia

Frank Ockenfels/FX

American Horror Story typically likes to keep its audience guessing, but this season, its intentions couldn't be any clearer. Cult begins the night of November 8, 2016, where a married couple and their liberal neighbors have gathered to watch the results of the presidential election in their upper middle class Michigan abode. Donald Trump's victory plays out like a real-life horror show, as Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) screams in anguished, visceral terror.

"What's going to happen with Merrick Garland?" she cries to her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) while their young son Ozymandias (Oz for short, thank god) looks on, worried and confused.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, a disarming loner named Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) screams and cheers — not to mention, dry-humps his television screen — while watching the election night coverage on Fox News. He's galvanized by Trump's win. For Kai, the revolution has finally begun.

FX

Evan Peters as Kai Anderson in American Horror Story: Cult.

As Ally's debilitating phobias (fear of blood, fear of holes, fear of coffins, and most prominently, fear of clowns) begin to resurface after election night, she starts to see terrifying clowns lurking everywhere she goes. Although she's being told her visions and paranoia are fake news, that's not entirely the case, especially as Kai's sinister movement — comprised of society's so-called "forgotten men and women" — takes shape.

If anything, this latest installment of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series is the first one that truly lives up to its name. It's 100 percent grounded in Americana. Or, at least that's what we've been able to grasp in the season's first four episodes, which were made available to press for review. So let's breakdown what you can expect from American Horror Story: Cult, premiering September 5: