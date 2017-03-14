Sam Smith Is 'Scared And Excited' For His New Record

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

It's been a few years since Sam Smith released new music, but the wait will be over before you know it. In a heartfelt note to fans Thursday (August 31), he promised that "something" is coming "very very very soon."

"Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind and write music so freely," he wrote. "I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you."

GAH! How excited are you? The last stories he told — "Stay With Me," "I'm Not the Only One," and "Like I Can," all off his debut album, In the Lonely Hour — earned him four Grammys, including Record of the Year, at the 2015 awards show. Hopefully his next round of storytelling remains just as powerful and relatable.

"I have missed you all desperately," he continued, "and a day hasn't gone by when I haven't been looking at all your comments and dreaming of singing with you all again."

Though he says he's both "scared and excited" for what's to come, you can trust he's put forth his best efforts: "I've poured my soul and heart into this record."

Keep your fingers crossed he'll be back at the Grammys next year.