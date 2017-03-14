George Pimentel/Getty Images

Hey! Hey! You! You! Avril Lavigne's New Album 'Will Be Here Before You Know It'

It's not so complicated: Avril Lavigne has been taking her time recording her new album, and she's thrilled to announce that her sixth full-length will be "here before you know it."

Lavigne has been flooding her social media with excited updates from the studio, posting pics of herself at the mic and collaborating with various musicians and her producer. On August 31, she took to Twitter to confirm that new music was officially on the way and thank her fans for their patience.

Back in 2015, Lavigne was diagnosed with Lyme disease, and she took time off to heal before heading back to work. Though it's been "long recovery," she's so dedicated to the new material that she wants to make sure it's a perfect: "You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver!"

In the meantime, we'll be heading to the karaoke bar and alternating between "Complicated," "Girlfriend," and "I'm With You" depending on how the rest of the day goes and how deep in the feelings we get. Honestly, it'll probably just be "Sk8er Boi" on repeat, because THIS IS CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION.