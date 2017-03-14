J.K. Rowling Celebrates Albus Severus Potter's First Day At Hogwarts

Warner Bros.

Earlier this morning, Albus Severus Potter nervously arrived on Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station in London. He was accompanied by his famous father Harry, his mom Ginny, and his siblings James Sirius and Lily Luna. After a pep talk, he boarded the Hogwarts Express, just like his father had done 26 years ago, en route to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the very first time.

Today not only marks the anniversary of The Boy Who Lived's iconic story, but it's also known as the exact day (September 1, 2017) that Severus Potter, Rose Granger-Weasley, and Scorpius Malfoy started their own magical journey at Hogwarts in the "19 Years Later" epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. That day, of course, also kicks off Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which follows Albus and his best friend Scorpius through their Hogwarts years. So think of today as the "crisp and golden" autumn day when fiction officially meets reality.

Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling celebrated this special Hogwarts Day with a sentimental tweet. (Thankfully, she got the date right this time.)

Muggle fans of the Potter saga also gathered in London's King's Cross Station, as they typically do every year, to count down the minutes until 11 a.m. — the exact time when the Hogwarts Express promptly departs the station, without fail. From there, the train will arrive at Hogsmeade Station just in time for the welcoming feast at the castle, so we're going to assume Albus and Scorpius are sharing chocolate frogs in their train car about now.

The West End cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also celebrated Albus's first day at Hogwarts with a very detailed Hogwarts Express cake. The guy cutting the cake? Oh, that's just Harry Potter (a.k.a Jamie Glover).

Don't be too upset if you missed the train to Hogwarts this year. Or if you can't make it to London in time to watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the fated day the story begins. After all, you could always relive the magic of Rowling's Harry Potter series by re-reading it all from the very beginning. To be honest, the journey is just as magical.