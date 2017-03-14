In a 'Dare to Live' sneak peek, the musicians become acquainted with Rory's folks

Here's What It's Like To Bring The Chainsmokers Home To Meet Your Parents

Meeting a pal's family is an important part of any friendship -- so how did The Chainsmokers get along with Rory Kramer's parents?

In a sneak peek of this week's Dare to Live episode, the EDM-pop duo travel to the videographer's folks' house in Clear Lake, Indiana. The first order of business: eating.

"Eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, English muffins, fruit," Rory's mom declares as she cooks up an unbelievable spread in the kitchen. Who else feels hungry?

But what happens when Drew, Alex and the Kramers gather around the table -- and what's the main topic of discussion? Watch the clip to find out -- and don't miss the entire episode this Friday at 11:30/10:30c!