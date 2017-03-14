TV's Dick Grayson Is A Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

DC Comics

Here's who will be suiting up as the iconic DC Comics character in the live-action 'Titans' series

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. have found their Dick Grayson — and while his acrobatic skills are TBD, we can confirm that he sure is handsome. TVLine reports that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star Brenton Thwaites has been cast as Batman's original Boy Wonder in the forthcoming live-action Titans series.

Though, it's hard to really form an opinion on this casting without seeing Thwaites in spandex and short-shorts.

"Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn't easy to find him but we have," executive producer Geoff Johns said in a statement. "Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman's former protege and the Titans future leader. We're extremely lucky he's chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character."

Johns himself relaunched Teen Titans for a successful run at DC Comics in the early 2000s, so it's good to see he'll be instrumental in bringing the group of superhero wunderkinds to the small screen.

Titans isn't set to hit DC Entertainment's new streaming service until its launch in 2018, but Johns and executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter are going full steam ahead when it comes to casting. Thwaites joins Aussie newcomer Teagan Croft as Raven, a powerful half-demon empath, and 24: Legacy alumna Anna Diop as Starfire, the golden-skinned alien princess who just so happens to have a serious fling with Grayson in the comics.

It's unclear whether Dick Grayson goes by Robin or Nightwing in Titans, as he's known as both, but chances are we'll see his iconic transition from Boy Wonder to Blüdhaven vigilante play out onscreen.

This is the second Dick Grayson project in the works, following the announcement that Chris McKay is working on a stand-alone, live-action Nightwing movie set in the DC Extended Universe. Casting directors, you know what's really important.