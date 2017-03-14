Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Open Up About The Death Of 'Beautiful Guy' Chris Cornell

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters are currently abroad on their international tour, but they were thinking of home — and specifically of some of the late, great rock stars we've recently lost — when they spoke with New Zealand radio station The Rock FM for a somber and important interview.

The topic at hand was one of the toughest you can broach, as DJs Roger Farrelly and Bryce Casey had mentioned the deaths of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, specifically stressing how it's particularly shocking to lose someone to suicide when they seemingly "got it all together."

"When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester, you know, depression is a disease, and everybody goes through it their own way," Grohl answered, slowly so as to consider the question and give his answer the weight it deserves. Grohl and Cornell were contemporaries and brothers in grunge, having come up in the same scene that put Seattle and Olympia, Washington on the map in the '90s.

"I just always immediately think of their families, their bandmates, and just ... going through something like suicide, it's a long road, and Chris was such a beautiful guy, man. He was the sweetest person. He was so talented. He had so much to offer that it was a real shock to hear that he had gone. But you know, I think that mental health and depression is something that people should really take seriously. There's a stigma attached to it that's unfortunate, because just as you take care of yourselves in every other way, I think it's important that people try and take care of themselves in that way, too. And it ain't easy, you know? Life's hard."

Hawkins nodded in solemn agreement. "It just goes to show you, it doesn't matter what's in your bank account, or how many hits are on your YouTube page, or all that kind of crap. It all goes out the window if, as Dave said, you're not feeling right." He went on to talk about how Soundgarden songs were the first riffs he and Grohl would mess around with in the practice space, and that both he and Grohl were devastated by the reality of never hearing another Cornell-helmed album. "If it looks like someone's down, way down, check on 'em."