Ridiculousness Is About To Hand Out Some Special Awards

Ridiculousness has featured some ridiculous priceless videos through the years -- and now some special documented moments are receiving some major recognition. Introducing...The Ridickys!

In a sneak peek from the special Season 10 Ridiculousness premiere (airing tomorrow night!), Rob briefly explains the awards and then reveals to Steelo and Chanel the types of videos he appreciates the most.

"What I enjoy watching is just somebody getting knocked out," Rob reveals in the teaser above. "There's nothing like the beauty of a man going to sleep."

So what is the first award category? And what videos are in contention to nab a Ridicky? Peep the video to find out and don't miss The Ridickys tomorrow night at 10/9c -- followed by two more episodes of Ridiculousness!