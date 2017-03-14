Josh Peck And Drake Bell Reunited For A Hilarious YouTube Video

Getty

One reunion wasn't enough for Josh Peck and Drake Bell, the stepbrothers you grew up watching on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh. After hugging it out at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards last weekend, your favorite duo came together again to surprise a famous fan: YouTuber David Dobrik.

Dobrik was majorly bummed he missed the VMA reunion, so Peck — a social media superstar himself — staged a second reunion to make up for lost time. In the video below, a stunned Dobrik relives his childhood as Bell sings the Drake & Josh theme song. Oprah even gets a shout-out. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

"I told Josh he was a dick for not inviting you to the wedding," Dobrik joked. When Peck tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, last June, Bell was disappointed he didn't get an invite to their nuptials. Fans apparently weren't pleased either, because in a second YouTube video, Peck asked Bell for a small favor.

"Please tell Facebook to be nice to me, please," he told Bell, who then kindly asks the haters to "lay off" and "chill out."

If there were any lingering hard feelings between Peck and Bell, they've definitely cleared things up and moved on. "It's all love, always been love," Peck continued, later adding, "You're welcome, childhood."

