Justin Bieber Pulled Off The Ultimate Dare to Live Surprise

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has collaborated with videographer and close friend Rory Kramer through the years. And the Dare to Live frontman (the series debuted last night on MTV) had an unexpected guest at his Los Angeles-based premiere celebration.

"When your friend says he's not coming to your party...only to surprise you. @justinbieber (got your back til the day we die) @mtvdaretolive" Rory captioned the Instagram video above, which features a genuinely shocked Rory sharing a big ol' hug with Biebs. What a moment!

But Bieber wasn't the only one of Rory's famous pals to mark the launch of Dare to Live: The Chainsmokers, Scooter Braun, and Krewella also supported the adventure seeker. Check out more photographs from the bash below -- and don't miss brand-new episodes of Dare to Live every Tuesday at 11/10c!

Rich Polk