Fifth Harmony Reveal The Truth Behind Their ‘Monumental’ VMA Performance

Fifth Harmony had one of the most elaborate performances at the VMAs this past weekend, complete with a rain shower, a cameo from Gucci Mane, and dramatic mic drops. The moment that has everyone talking, though, is when an anonymous fifth member was suddenly booted from the stage right before the girls started singing. Many interpreted it as a not-so-subtle dig at former member Camila Cabello, but 5H say there's more to the story.

During their post-VMAs visit to Good Morning America on Tuesday (August 29), the girls said the performance was more about the group's future than the past.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member,” Ally Brooke said. “We wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony.”

She added, “We’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been — and honestly it was such a monumental moment for us. We were at the VMAs! We had rain! We had the splits! We had a mic drop!”

She’s right — it was definitely a statement-making performance, and just one of many huge VMA moments for the girls, who also took home the award for Best Pop Video. Revisit their epic performance below.

