Nicki Minaj Is 'So Proud' Of Katy Perry's VMA Performance

Host Katy Perry went big at the VMAs this past weekend, from her out-of-this-world entrance to her hilarious Game of Thrones scene. Her slam-dunk performance of "Swish Swish," refereed by Nicki Minaj, topped off the insane night at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and now Nicki's sounding off on their epic finale.

"It was an honor to share the stage with my sister @katyperry last night," she wrote Monday (August 28) on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo. How fashionable are their outfits — I mean, their uniforms? Skin-tight boots are way more fun than sneakers.

"I love this little baby," Minaj's post continued. "She and I can go months w/o speaking or seeing each other but as soon as we link back up, it's nothing but genuine love & respect. I'm so proud of you Katy Kat."

Clearly, these two make a great team both on and off the court.

