Robin Marchant/Getty

Liam Payne Had The 'Best Birthday Ever' With His Son

Liam Payne celebrated his 24th birthday on Tuesday (August 29) by posting a photo that's too precious for this world. Last March, the "Strip That Down" singer welcomed a baby boy, Bear Payne, with Cheryl Cole. They rarely share pics of their bundle of joy, so this Instagram post is especially adorable.

"Best birthday ever," Payne wrote in the caption, adding bear and heart emojis for good measure. D'aww!

In equally exciting news, Liam also received some birthday love from a One Direction bandmate. "Happy birthday mate," Niall Horan tweeted first thing Tuesday morning. "Miss ya bud, see ya soon."

"Thanks man," Payne replied. "Love to you and yours."

The 1D guys have all been incredibly busy this summer, but let's keep our fingers crossed that "see you soon" really does mean they'll meet up sooner rather than later.