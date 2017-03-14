Taylor Swift Effortlessly Shattered Adele's Vevo Record

Getty

'Look What You Made Me Do' is still going strong

Old Taylor is dead, and so is Adele's Vevo record for single-day views. Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, which premiered Sunday (August 27) at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, racked up a cool 43.2 million YouTube views within 24 hours. This completely shattered the Vevo record "Hello" set for the same time span in 2015: 27.7 million views, a benchmark Tay and director Joseph Kahn hit with six hours to spare. Casual.

They similarly usurped Psy's 24-hour YouTube record. At this very moment — precisely 40 hours after the VMAs —"Look What You Made Me Do" is clocking in at a whopping 54 million views and remains the No. 1 trending video on YouTube. Clearly, Tay's new Reputation is off to a great start. Is it November 10 yet?

