Cardi B Flawlessly Squashes Those Engagement Rumors

Getty Images

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper also tells us when her new album is coming

So you may have noticed that Cardi B took the VMA pre-show stage last night (August 27) in a super glitzy get-up that was so shiny, it was practically blinding. It’s understandable, then, if you didn’t get a good look at her ring finger, but rest assured, there was no diamond rock in sight.

Before performing “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx rapper spoke to MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves about the rumors that she and Offset from Migos recently got engaged. Cardi did confirm that she’s dating the “sexy chocolate” Migos rapper, but told us he hasn’t popped the question just yet.

“The rumors, I don’t think they right, because I don’t got nothing on this finger,” she said, waving her hand. “But you wanna know something? When the time comes, he’ll put it there.”

So there you go. No ring, and no engagement (yet).

In other vital Cardi B news, she revealed what everyone’s been dying to know: she’s recorded an album, and it’s coming in just a few weeks.

“You know something? I was going to drop an EP in a month from now, but I’m going to drop my album, how ‘bout that?!” she revealed with a big-ass grin on her face. Looks like Bronx’s finest is just getting started.

