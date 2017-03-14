During this year’s VMAs, James Arthur played a special performance of his breakout single, "Say You Won’t Let Go." James serenaded a swaying crowd and prompted all the feels. You can check out his full performance below.

While backstage at the Forum in Inglewood, California, James swung by the MTV Fan Cam to chat with Jeffery Self and Amy Pham about the role fans play in his life and music. He described his songwriting process as "therapy," which he believes is why his fans can relate so easily to his lyrics. That, paired with his dreamy accent, makes it no surprise that James Arthur is quickly becoming a fan favorite. See his interview: