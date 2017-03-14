Big Machine Records

Taylor Swift Is Selling Those 'I ❤️ TS' Shirts From The 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

If you've always wanted to be part of Taylor Swift's team, now is the time! The Reputation singer has stocked her online store with two versions of the "I ❤️ TS" shirts found in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

The Joseph Kahn-directed video exclusively premiered at the 2017 VMAs on Sunday night, and since then, fans have been dissecting the visual's many looks and hidden Easter eggs.

There's a moment in the video where Swift busts through doors and takes charge of a band of rebels (including Todrick Hall). As if she has them under her spell, she makes them all wear shirts emblazoned with "I ❤️ TS" — a direct reference to the shirt ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston wore at her Fourth of July party in Rhode Island in 2016.

In a moment of satirizing the media's portrayal of her, Swift insinuates that she actually did make Hiddleston wear that shirt — although he later said he wore it to prevent sunburn.

Swift now has those shirts — sans crop-top version — available on her merch store, so you, too, can be included in the narrative.

taylorswift.com

You can also cop some of those snake rings that Swift wore so deftly while sitting in a bathtub filled with jewels.

taylorswift.com

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!