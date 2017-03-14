Zayn Buries Mysterious Teaser Inside VMA Thank You

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zayn and Taylor Swift took home the award for Best Collaboration for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" last night at the 2017 VMAs. And if you remember correctly, Jack Antonoff kindly stepped up to the stage to receive the prize for his two pals (that, and he co-wrote and produced the song for the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack).

But just because Zayn wasn't in attendance that night, didn't mean he wasn't grateful. In fact, the former One Direction singer posted a sweet "thank you" video on his Twitter account. And, to fans' surprise, he hid a little teaser within the clip.

"Thank you MTV. Thank you VMAs. Thank you Taylor. Thank you Zquad." The words on the teaser flashed onto a black screen as the sound of a ticking clock (or bomb???) clicked in the background.

Cut to video of Zayn sitting calmly at a desk, about to open a briefcase, and — BAM! — we're hit with the words COMING SOON. Ugh, the suspense!

Zayn's been hard at work on the follow-up to 2016's Mind of Mine, and so far, the singer has said the new effort will be far more "organized."

"I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I've been doing it so much," he told VMAN earlier this month. "I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That's why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It's an evolution."

Perhaps he's working on a concept album about aliens? The clip kind of has a "Men in Black" vibe.