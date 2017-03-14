Katy Perry Just Dunked On The Whole Damn VMAs With 'Swish Swish'

Getty Images

Katy Perry didn’t just put the ball in ballroom with her performance of “Swish Swish” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: She got some serious air, too, and brought death drops, gravity-defying dunks, and some golden bars from Nicki Minaj to the grand finale of the show.

Seconds after Kendrick Lamar accepted his Video of the Year Moon Person for “Humble,” Perry climbed atop a giant, neon-lit basketball. In a blink, Perry was surrounded by a crew of dancers rocking high heels, warm-up gear, and baseball caps with basketball net veils.

With one swift leap from the top of the ball to the floor of the stage, Perry joined them to run through a Vogue-inspired routine complete with duckwalks and death-drops, a ballroom-worthy move we saw when she performed the song on Saturday Night Live earlier this year. Minaj made her entrance when that giant basketball spun around and revealed her in her own personal interpretation of a referee's outfit — honestly, hers is better than the NBA's — and effortlessly breezed through her part before switching back to Perry, who then flew across the damn arena to dunk on the basket in the middle of the Forum.

Let's discuss Perry's athletic prowess, for a second: This wasn't exactly Jordan striking his legendary, mid-flight pose before dunking, but a very Perry attempt at recreating it that involved a ton of basketballs all of a sudden falling from the roof and bouncing all over the audience.

She not only gets points for trying, but for making that basket without missing a note — and, y'know, hosting the whole shebang, too.

