Paris Jackson Slams 'White Supremacist Jerks' In VMA Rallying Cry

When Paris Jackson took the stage Sunday (August 27) as the first presenter at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she had something important to say before getting to the Best Pop nominees.

"I'm seeing a lot of love and light here tonight already," she announced. "A lot of diversity, and a lot of potential power. You know, if we were to all put our voices together, do you realize the difference we would make, if we were all stand up united as one? Our impact, it would be 'uge."

Hmm, where have we heard that word before?

Jackson's rousing speech was one of several strong political statements at this year's VMAs, including Kendrick Lamar's powerful performance, host Katy Perry's opening sequence, and P!nk's Video Vanguard acceptance speech, among many more.

"Let's leave here tonight," Jackson continued, "remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination! We must resist!"

