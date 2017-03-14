DNCE Get Sparkly And Funky With Rod Stewart At VMAs Performance

MTV

DNCE brought Rod Stewart back to the VMAs with their updated cover of the singer's "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" on Sunday night, turning up the sparkle and retro appeal.

Stewart performed at the very first Video Music Awards in 1984, so this performance was extra special for him. Last year, DNCE won Best New Artist at the VMAs, so performing with a legend was a milestone for them, too.

Performing from a satellite location in Las Vegas, DNCE transformed the whole set into a discotheque. Lights were dimmed and a disco ball was spun as DNCE launched into their funky version of the classic '80s tune. Bassist Cole Whittle spent an abnormally long time bouncing on his right leg — that's skill! — and Joe Jonas, complete with Freddie 'stache, grooved into the mic with a singalong. "If you want my body and you think I'm sexy / Come on, sugar, let me know / If you really need me, just reach out and touch me / Come on, honey, tell me so."

The camera panned to double doors, which Stewart promptly busted through. Strutting toward his new friends, he sang the words to the 1978 track, which first appeared on his Blondes Have More Fun album. There was no leopard-print body suit, but Stewart rocked his eclectic outfit, regardless.

The unlikely team released a studio version of the song on Friday.

