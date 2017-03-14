Jeff Kravitz / Kevin Mazur

The truth is out there

Did Miley Cyrus Feel Up Her Future Self? And Other Questions From The 2017 VMAs

Now that the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone and Katy Perry can hang up her Moon Person suit, we're left reeling from another night full of incredible performances and memorable moments.

We're also still trying to solve a number of mysteries that sprung up on the red carpet before the show, as some of the outfits we saw were truly mesmerizing and confusing in all their satiny, sequined glory. Here's a handful of our favorite snapshots from the 2017 VMAs that are our favorites for no particular reason, along with some of the questions we're still trying to answer about pretty much all of them.

What kind of bird is in Lil Mama's cage? Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Why did Fall Out Boy bring extras from Where The Wild Things Are as their dates? Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

How many colors does Chance The Rappers 3 cap come in? Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Does Jared Leto's sequined cape have magical properties/Is this Jared and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and nobody told me? Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Did NASA sign off on Katy Perry's Moon Person suit? John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

(Editor's note: JK)

Do you think that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is P!nk's favorite movie? Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Did Lorde and Jack Antonoff call each other in the middle of the show? Kevin Mazur/WireImage

What kind of exotic bird feathers are on the skirt of Lorde's amazing gown? Christopher Polk/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Is it the same kind of exotic bird that sacrificed its feathers for Cardi B's robe? Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Is Cardi B a perfect human? Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Yes (We know this isn't a question whatever I am breaking the rules of my list I am drunk with power) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Did Miley feel up her future self in the middle of her performance? Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Does Jack Antonoff wash his jeans with like colors/Is Jack Antonoff a secret genius when it comes to denim maintenance? Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Did anyone have a better time than Bebe Rexha? Rich Fury/Getty Images

Is there a chiller baby than Asahd? Kevin Mazur/WireImage