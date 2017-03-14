Getty

Josh Peck And Drake Bell Reunited And Hugged It Out At The VMAs

There was nothing but love Sunday (August 27) at the 2017 Video Music Awards, where Drake & Josh alumni Drake Bell reunited with his "brotha" Josh Peck at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perhaps you remember the first time they hugged? It didn't go so well.

Nickelodeon

Over a decade later, the actors you grew up watching on Nickelodeon have gotten much better at hugging it out. This is their first public appearance together since 2016, when Bell joined Peck for an episode of Grandfathered. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

Fans were especially excited about their reunion given Bell's tweeting spree earlier this year. When Peck tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, last June, Bell was really bummed he didn't get an invite to their nuptials. But the duo must've cleared things up at the VMAs, because they shared a heartwarming live video on Instagram.

"Just to let you guys know, this is real, this is happening," Bell said, standing next to a grinning Peck. "What's up buddy? Reunion is official. We're back together."

Now we just need Miranda Cosgrove to join them next time.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!