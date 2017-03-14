Kendrick Lamar Delivers The Most Humble VMA Speech Ever

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has one less reason to be humble after winning the VMA for Best Hip Hop Video on Sunday night (August 27).

The DAMN. rapper and his dynamic "HUMBLE." visual beat out fellow nominees Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, D.R.A.M., Migos, and DJ Khaled to earn the coveted Moon Person award. Taking the stage to roaring applause, Kendrick let co-directors Dave Meyers and Dave Free do most of the talking, only chiming in at the end to add, "To the fans... appreciate it."

Kendrick's win comes after he already nabbed four awards in the technical categories: Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. He’s also up for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, and he opened the show with a (literally) heated performance of "HUMBLE." and "DNA." Looks like everything's really coming up Kendrick tonight.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV.