Amber Portwood Attends VMAs With Brand-New Beau

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amber Portwood has a new man in her life -- and the Teen Mom OG mama just made it red carpet official.

Leah's mom -- who documented her struggles with former fiancé Matt Baier during the last season of the long-running series -- attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with new beau Andrew Glennon.

Before the two made their first public appearance together, Amber opened up to Us Weekly about their romance.

“We're going slow and we're just trying to be smart about everything, which is good to find somebody on your level like that,” Amber told the magazine, adding that she met Andrew while filming Marriage Boot Camp with Matt. "I think we just kind of fell into this groove of really enjoying life with each other for a while, so it's kind of fun and it's kind of serious in a way as well, but we're trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship.”

Check out more of Amber's photos from the pop event below -- and stay with MTV News for any and all TMOG cast member updates.