Teyana Taylor's VMA Look Is A Fitting Throwback To Another Dance Icon

Teyana Taylor just took home the Moon Person for Best Choreography at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and she took her nomination seriously — so seriously, in fact, that she dressed up like one of the legends who earned that very same distinction two decades back.

As @KarenCivil points out, Taylor's simple, stunning outfit — a cropped white V-neck and some wide-legged black slacks — is identical to the one Janet Jackson wore in 1995, when she attended the VMAs and took home multiple awards for her "Scream," collaboration with her brother, Michael Jackson.

Sure, a white shirt and black pants are two of the most versatile pieces you can own, but a longer look at Taylor's hairstyle and the carbon-copy quality is undeniable.

Best Choreography is one of the many statues that "Scream" scored that year, so it's incredibly appropriate that Taylor is giving props to Jackson on her big night, especially considering how she's officially in winning company.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV.