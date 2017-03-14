P!nk And Her Family Wore Matching Three-Piece Suits To The VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

P!nk doesn't half-ass anything, especially special occasions, so leave it to her and her adorable family to show up to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in some seriously dapper duds.

The pop star – who will be honored at the ceremony tonight (August 27) with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — opted for a three-piece suit for her pre-performance look, and husband, Carey Hart, and daughter, Willow Sage, did the same.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Baby Jameson is probably wearing a pin-striped onesie at home, as the little dude is a little young to enjoy the festivities in person.

That's an award-winning wardrobe move if we've ever seen one, so P!nk's started off her night at the VMAs on the right, perfectly-styled foot, for sure.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!