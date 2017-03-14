Lorde And Joe Jonas Are The Accidental Prom Queen And King Of The VMAs

Getty Images

Lorde and Joe Jonas probably didn't call each other up to coordinate their looks for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but damn do they look sharp in lavender formalwear that could pop on the red carpet and on the dance floor at prom.

With a skirt full of feathers, Lorde's lilac Monique Lhuillier gown is fit for a dancing queen, and she gave it a gorgeous spin as soon as she arrived. Both a VMA nominee and a performer, hopefully we'll get plenty of chances to see those plumes glide across the stage of the Forum before the end of the night.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As for Joe, few dudes are courageous enough to pull off a white tux jacket, let alone a white tux jacket with a glitter-spackled lapel and matching shirt. Here he is with his DNCE bandmates, who'll join him for his performance with Sir Rod Stewart later this evening.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It doesn't really matter if this was an intentional instance of twinning, because either way, these pop royals are definitely pulling 'em off.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!