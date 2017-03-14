Here’s Katy Perry And Her Dog Dressed As Khaleesi And Drogon From Game Of Thrones

Getty Images / HBO

Katy Perry brought a song of ice and fire to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, which was great for all those poor famous people who couldn't stream the Game of Thrones finale inside the Forum. Unless, of course, they were already spoiled on social media.

Getty Images

The 2017 VMA host took to the stage dressed as Daenerys Stormborn — you know, Daenerys of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons — with her pooch Nugget, dressed as Drogon, of course, in her arms. Drogon, you look so tiny!!!

Honestly, who even needs Game of Thrones? Petition to recast the show with Nugget as every character.

