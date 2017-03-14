Why Katy Perry Was Totally Clueless When She Landed At The VMAs

Christopher Polk/Getty

It's been a minute since Katy Perry the Moonwoman visited Earth, but she touched down Sunday (August 27) to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Unfortunately, hanging out in outer space makes it a little difficult to keep up with current events, so the Witness singer was totally clueless when she hit the stage.

"Y'all look so happy and healthy and peaceful," Perry said, taking off her helmet. "Feels like since I've been gone, you've figured out all of the problems in the world right now, and the world is doing so well, right?"

Clearly, your girl's been out of the loop, and she was shocked to learn what's really been going down while she was gallivanting through the galaxies. A brutally honest newspaper headline ("The World Is On Fire") and a "retro-pilgrim" costume from The Handmaid's Tale briefly catches her up on the 2016 presidential election, Charlottesville, and everything in between. Right now, planet Earth is way more complicated than Mars.

"You know what actually brings us all together and finally unites us is music, right?" Perry said, wrapping up her unforgettable opening bit. "And tonight, the best artists in the world are going to give it their all because even in the apocalypse, we deserve a great soudntrack." Now that's something we can all raise our helmets to.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!