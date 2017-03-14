Jack Antonoff Really Wants To Make Bleachers' VMA Pre-Show Feel Like A 'Rock Club'

MTV News

Jack Antonoff is having one hell of a year. The pop savant's brash-yet-intimate production touches are a hallmark of Lorde's first No. 1 album, Melodrama, including on ubiquitous lead single "Green Light" — and recently, he's also co-written St. Vincent's "New York" and Taylor Swift's new single, "Look At What You Made Me Do." And the dude is just getting started.

His own band Bleachers — whose massive love anthem "Don't Take the Money" is precisely what you need to finish summer strong, trust me — is kicking the night off at the VMA pre-show on Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Since VMA night is a big party anyway, Antonoff said he's planning for the Bleachers performance on the carpet to follow that vibe.

"It always feels like kind of what's coming next," he told MTV News this week about the pre-show. "It's very exciting for me." He also shouted out the Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 1997 VMA pre-show set on top of Radio City Music Hall, which he said he watched as a kid.

"I like the idea of playing on the red carpet, which is such a stiff environment, and just putting on our show and making it feel like a club," Antonoff continued before specifying, "a rock club, not, like, a club-club."

Bleachers' latest album, Gone Now, is full of stadium-ready jams inspired by Bruce Springsteen and The Beatles, but, for what it's worth, it wouldn't sound out of place at a club-club, either.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.