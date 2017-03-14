Jay-Z Was Floored By Blue Ivy’s Rapping Skills: ‘I Was Like, Oh Shit!’

Getty Images

It’s been a week since Rap Radar unleashed its first gem-filled, hour-long podcast with Jay-Z, and there’s so much more where that came from. On Friday (August 25), the second installment arrived, and it gives us even more insight into 4:44 and Jay’s new life as a father of three.

One of the best parts of the chat comes when Jay describes the genesis of his daughter Blue Ivy’s verse on the 4:44 cut “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” Turns out, the 5-year-old started rapping completely unprompted, and she majorly impressed her proud papa.

“So I start playing the beat, and I was playing it so long that then I just started doing something,” Jay recalled. “And she went and got the headphones and climbed on the little stool and then she just started rapping. The pockets she was catching... I was like, ‘Oh shit!’”

Jay recorded Blue’s bars, and put a portion of her five-minute (yep, five-minute) freestyle on 4:44 for all the world to hear.

“I have it on my phone, five minutes. Five minutes of her doing that,” he said. “I’m talking about amazing pockets. But she kept bringing back ‘boomshakalaka.’ I was like, ‘Oh, she understands the concept of a hook.’ She’s five! I was like, ‘What the fuck is going on in here?”

It sounds like Blue Ivy could feasibly have a musical career ahead of her, but for now, she’ll have to settle on watching her parents in action. Jay told Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller that his whole family will join him on the 4:44 tour, kicking off in October. That includes twins Rumi and Sir, whom he and Beyoncé welcomed back in June.

Speaking about the twins’ names, Jay revealed, “Rumi is our favorite poet, so that was for our daughter. And Sir was just like... man, come out the gate and he just carries himself like that. Just came out like ‘Sir.’”

The entire second installment of Rap Radar with Jay-Z is now available to watch or listen to on Tidal. Check out a one-minute preview of it below.