Will Baby Asahd Actually 'Walk' The VMA Carpet For The Second Time?

Despite being 10 months old, this won't be his first VMA red carpet

At this point, Baby Asahd might be just as big a celebrity as his father, DJ Khaled. At only a few months old, the tiny tot has executive-produced Khaled's Grateful album (he's also on the cover). He's hanging out with Nicki Minaj. He's "walking" red carpets. And in his spare time, he literally counts stacks of cash. Just last week, he quelled his dad's fear of flying, helping Khaled get on a plane for the first time in 10 years. Asahd's impact!

With DJ Khaled nominated for a slew of awards at Sunday's VMAs, we can't help but think that Khaled will bring ol' Asahd along. After all, Asahd's been his date to the BET Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Grammys and the Kids' Choice Awards.

If so, might we remind you that this will technically be Asahd's second VMAs? Last year, Khaled walked the carpet with partner Nicole Tuck, who was pregnant with Asahd at the time. See? Told you he was there!

Khaled is up for Video Of The Year, Best Art Direction and Best Collaboration for "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. He's also in line for Best Hip-Hop with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne for "I'm the One."

See you and, hopefully, Asahd, there!

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.