The MTV parents are attending the network's biggest party

Mama's Night Out: The Teen Mom Ladies Are At The VMAs

A bunch of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members are known for attending the MTV Video Music Awards -- and a group of the ladies made sure not to miss this year's celebration. Bye, kiddies -- hello, Katy Perry!

Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Briana DeJesus, Farrah Abraham (who memorably dressed as Wonder Woman in 2016), Jenelle Evans (who was pregnant at last year's Big Apple extravaganza) and Leah Messer just arrived at the network's biggest night and made their way inside the annual pop culture event. First up, Jenelle and fiancé David Eason lovingly posed together as they made their way inside.

Farrah had a special date: daughter Sophia!

Meanwhile, before hitting the venue, Catelynn posed with her "Bishhhh"

Amber tweeted a selfie while en route:

Briana and Leah traveled together to the Forum (awww!):

Last, but certainly not least, Amber's ex Gary Shirley gave an enthusiastic thumbs up before going inside.

Tune in to the 2017 VMAs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT -- and be sure to catch Briana, Jenelle and Leah every Monday on 'Teen Mom 2' at 9/8c (a sneak peek featuring Bri from tomorrow's episode is below)!