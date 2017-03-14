Undressed Week 3: This Love Hopeful Shed Her Clothes With Both A Man And A Woman

They say third time's the charm -- so did Week 3 of Undressed produce a 100% successful match rate? For starters, a gal named Valencia went on two dates -- with a man and a woman.
During tonight's brand-new episodes of the hit dating series, the seven brave folks met and got to really talking in 30 minutes -- while only donning their undergarments. Week 1 found two pairs moving forward and 2 couples walking away from each other, while Week 2 saw three out of four duos opting to continue their budding connection outside of the confines of the televised space.
But back to the Week 3 group: Valencia tried for a love connection with Jordan and Brianna -- plus Bryan/Katie and Alexa/Emily bared it all and shed their respective clothes/souls. So did romance ensue between the pairs, or did they lack lasting chemistry? Let's see how the "Yes/"No" portion of the program unfolded:
Valencia (NO) and Jordan (YES)
Valencia didn't like Jordan's reaction when she revealed that she's been with both men and women. Cue Jordan's genuinely shocked reaction when the negative result came on the big screen.
Valencia (YES) and Brianna (YES)
To quote V, "Yay!"
Bryan (YES) and Katie (YES)
Second date talk is encouraging!
Alexa (NO) and Emily (YES)
That awkward laugh when you just rejected someone.