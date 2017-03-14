Did Valencia find love with Jordan or Brianna -- or both?

Undressed Week 3: This Love Hopeful Shed Her Clothes With Both A Man And A Woman

They say third time's the charm -- so did Week 3 of Undressed produce a 100% successful match rate? For starters, a gal named Valencia went on two dates -- with a man and a woman.

During tonight's brand-new episodes of the hit dating series, the seven brave folks met and got to really talking in 30 minutes -- while only donning their undergarments. Week 1 found two pairs moving forward and 2 couples walking away from each other, while Week 2 saw three out of four duos opting to continue their budding connection outside of the confines of the televised space.

But back to the Week 3 group: Valencia tried for a love connection with Jordan and Brianna -- plus Bryan/Katie and Alexa/Emily bared it all and shed their respective clothes/souls. So did romance ensue between the pairs, or did they lack lasting chemistry? Let's see how the "Yes/"No" portion of the program unfolded: