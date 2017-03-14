Getty Images

Here's a sampling of how Swifties are reacting in the 'Reputation' era

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Has Fans Going Goth And Getting Feisty

While fans of Taylor Swift used to yelp "R.I.P. me!" every time the singer made a move in her 1989 era, it's Swift who's declaring "R.I.P. me!" in her first Reputation single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

The new track as Swift taking a darker approach, putting her enemies' names on a list — "Yours is in red, underlined" — and burying her softer image with the lyrics, "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead!"

Hours after the song's drop, Swift released a clip of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, which will debut in full at the 2017 VMAs on Sunday. In the teaser, she sports daggers as nails, deep-hued lipstick and a cutting glare. Not to mention that there's a lot of gothy black and a crew of fierce-looking boys flanking her sides.

With all the new Taylor underway, fans have been rightfully freaking out social media. Below, we're taking a look at how Swifties have been reacting to the Reputation era:

First of all, the prospect of new music was overwhelming to begin with

And then when they heard that she buried 'Old Taylor'? Oh man...

I mean, I guess we all knew Becky already died

The intense lyrics are both a turn-on and terrifying

It's a lot different. And reasonably so

And the reference to a certain rapper recalled Old Taylor's "Innocent"

Fans quickly sent the song to the top

Some people can't get over how she references Right Said Fred's 'I'm too sexy'

No one talk to Shelby

Unbelievable!

When the video clip came out, some couldn't help but draw comparisons to simpler times

They're already finding clues in her visuals

They documented her progression in the simplest of ways

If you're wondering how Haim feels, they're too busy dancing to talk

All Swift fans are goth now

Most importantly, Swift has given her fans a taste of revenge

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!