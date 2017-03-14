Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Has Fans Going Goth And Getting Feisty

While fans of Taylor Swift used to yelp "R.I.P. me!" every time the singer made a move in her 1989 era, it's Swift who's declaring "R.I.P. me!" in her first Reputation single, "Look What You Made Me Do."
The new track as Swift taking a darker approach, putting her enemies' names on a list — "Yours is in red, underlined" — and burying her softer image with the lyrics, "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead!"
Hours after the song's drop, Swift released a clip of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, which will debut in full at the 2017 VMAs on Sunday. In the teaser, she sports daggers as nails, deep-hued lipstick and a cutting glare. Not to mention that there's a lot of gothy black and a crew of fierce-looking boys flanking her sides.
With all the new Taylor underway, fans have been rightfully freaking out social media. Below, we're taking a look at how Swifties have been reacting to the Reputation era:
-
First of all, the prospect of new music was overwhelming to begin with
-
And then when they heard that she buried 'Old Taylor'? Oh man...
-
I mean, I guess we all knew Becky already died
-
The intense lyrics are both a turn-on and terrifying
-
It's a lot different. And reasonably so
-
And the reference to a certain rapper recalled Old Taylor's "Innocent"
-
Fans quickly sent the song to the top
-
Some people can't get over how she references Right Said Fred's 'I'm too sexy'
-
No one talk to Shelby
-
Unbelievable!
-
When the video clip came out, some couldn't help but draw comparisons to simpler times
-
They're already finding clues in her visuals
-
They documented her progression in the simplest of ways
-
If you're wondering how Haim feels, they're too busy dancing to talk
-
All Swift fans are goth now
-
Most importantly, Swift has given her fans a taste of revenge
