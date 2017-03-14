The Absolute Hottest GIFs From Your VMA Video Of The Year Nominees

Epic/YouTube

Man, it's a hot one. Every year at the VMAs, in fact, is a hot one — sometimes literally (because of the weather) but always metaphorically. That's because the show is meant as a party, and people tend to celebrate accordingly. The 2017 VMAs are shaping up to be no different.

But a quick glance at the nominees for the night's most coveted award, Video of the Year, reveal that they're hot, too, because almost all the videos — Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE.," Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful," DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller), and The Weeknd's "Reminder" — include scenes of things on fire. In one of them, it's a person; in another, it's one of most iconic signs in the world. And then there's Rihanna, simply dancing in front of a metal fan and lending another kind of heat to the clip.

This is all to say that if you had to boil down each of these videos to their hottest moments, and then turn those moments into GIFs, this is what that would look like. Enjoy.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!