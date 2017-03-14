Expletives Will Fly When 13 Reasons Why Stars Ross Butler And Justin Prentice Go On SafeWord

Bryce Walker and Zach Dempsey may roll with the same crew on 13 Reasons Why, but tension is about to rise between the men behind the fictional Netflix characters.

In a sneak peek of the SafeWord season finale, actors Ross Butler and Justin Prentice are instructed by host Terrence J that one game will entail each guy staying perfectly still for 30 seconds. The catch: They will have to hold a "strange position" chosen by their opponent. And there's more.

"We're going to bring out some items, and we're going to taunt you with them," Terrence says. "But remember, you gotta stay still!"

Ross is first up -- and Justin quickly calls his co-star a "son of a bitch" when the mission gets underway. But what is the reason why? Yes, we did that. Watch the clip to find out, and don't miss the SafeWord season finale on Thursday at 11/10c!