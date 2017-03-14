Harry Styles Has Always Been A Video Star

Syco/Columbia Records / Syco/Columbia Records / Columbia Records

From One Direction’s first clip to his solo breakout, the singer knows how to work the camera as much as the mic

In 2010, a then-teenaged, goofily grinning Harry Styles shuffled onto the stage for his X Factor audition and made his television debut. From that moment forward, Harry — along with his bandmates in One Direction, who The X Factor brought together — has spent so much time in front of the camera that his early videography serves as a documentation of his transformation from a hopeful kid fronting a high school band into an international superstar.

Between the X Factor clips and the tour footage from concert films like 2013’s One Direction: This Is Us, and its follow-up, One Direction: Where We Are, Styles’s personality shines, as does the intensity of his talent. But his music videos show that his charisma lends itself especially well to productions with a flair for the dramatic.

Not just anyone can pull off a “Jailhouse Rock”-era Elvis impression, hang with masked ballerinas in the desert, or fly through the air with the greatest of ease sans-trapeze. Styles can. Read on to see the proof.