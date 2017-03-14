Her response to one simple question is making him question just about everything

Undressed Sneak Peek: What Made Bryan Say That Katie Is Already Raising Red Flags?

Is it better to give or receive? It's a question two Undressed strangers are about to answer -- and it sparks some uncertainty about their compatibility.

In a sneak peek of the dating series, Bryan and Katie strip to their skivvies and immediately get down to Undressed business. The first question that flashes on the big screen: "Would you prefer to give or receive?"

Bryan immediately answers that he would rather give -- specifically, "gifts, love, generosity and compliments."

"I like that," Katie responds.

Looking good so far -- however, when it comes time for her to explain her preference to receive, Bryan reveals his trepidation and says her choice is a "red flag."

But what about Katie's selection is worrying Bryan? Watch the clip to find out -- and to see if the two will be able to see beyond their different choices (and both select "Yes"), don't miss Undressed this Wednesday at 11/10c!